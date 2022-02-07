Suddenly is a myth in leadership

Knowing by experience, it takes a very long time for a great leader to cook. In other words, no one becomes a leader overnight and suddenly. On the condition that leadership is your core sphere of purpose in the midst of the earth, then get ready for many years of rigorous process! Remember, nothing happens suddenly, not even leadership!

Over the years, many folks have succeeded in watering down the subject of leadership, teaching that folks can become leaders, driving on autobahn. No wonder we are having too many babies (uncooked people occupying varied leadership positions) occupying varied leadership positions in our clime. No wonder we are where we are today as a nation and…