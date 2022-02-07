There can’t be food security without seed security ― NASC DG

The Director-General, National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), Dr Philip Olusegun Ojo, has noted that they had come to the realisation that there cannot be food security in any country without seed security.

Meanwhile, he said for this to be achieved; as every country want to be food self-sufficient because it needs to feed its citizen, there had to be proper planning.

He stated this at a training of trainers workshop on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in Kaduna on Monday, February 7, 2022.

According to him, the greatest constraint of proper Planning is a dearth of proper and adequate data, buttressing that, data challenges span every sector of the economy, and there is a…