APC commends High Court ruling

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the Zamfara High Court judgement which affirmed Bello Muhammad Matawalle as the Governor of Zamfara State.

The Federal High Court (Gusau Judicial Division) in dismissing the suit challenging Bello Muhammad Matawalle Governorship of Zamfara State upon his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the whole case was “devoid of merit.”

National Secretary of the APC CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe said the pronouncements of the Court in defending the Constitutional mandate of Governor Matawalle has established “that a sitting governor needs not

lose his seat whenever he defects…