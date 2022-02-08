Firefighters face occupational risks, including cancer —Expert

Former President, Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Professor Kenneth Ozoilo, says firefighters face several risks directly arising from their occupation which could be physical or psychological in nature and could be long-term.

Ozoilo, a consultant trauma surgeon, Jos University Teaching Hospital, said “They are risks of physical injury such as falls, collisions, fire and burn hazards as well as other forms of physical injury.

“Exposure to burning fire also exposes them to inhalation of smoke and other toxic fumes depending on the nature of materials combusting.

“Plastics and hydrocarbons are particularly toxic to the body. These could be acute, such…