Fuel queue resurfaces in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo

GLITCHES in the supply of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol may have triggered the return of queues to filling stations in Lagos and Ogun suburbs, the Nigerian Tribune has learnt.

According to Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr Clement Isong, the queues were due to some operational challenges. However, he declined to give details of the challenge, saying that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is set to issue a statement concerning the issue.

Nigerian Tribune had last week reported that due to adulterated fuel in circulation, which motorists said was causing damage to their vehicles,…