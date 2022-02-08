Gunmen abduct 40-year-old woman, baby in Bauchi

There is palpable tension in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State following the abduction of 40 years old woman, Habitat Khadijah Audu Ardo of Tsamiya village in Boi area of the state.

A statement by the personnel of the Joint Task Force stationed in Boi, Bogoro LGA made available to Tribune Online revealed that Hajiya Khadijah was kidnapped with her baby on Monday night.

The statement read: “At about 1200 hours, villagers reported to our office the kidnapped case involving one Kadijah Audu Ardo by heavily armed gunmen.”

The statement further contained, “We quickly mobilised our personnel and moved to the community. As I’m talking to you we are doing everything possible to secure the life of…