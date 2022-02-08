Gunmen kill okada man in Kwara

Gunmen, on Tuesday, have reportedly macheted a commercial motorcycle (okada) rider to death at Owode area of the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the victim of the attack was identified as Isah Bayo, male.

Following the gruesome killing of the okada rider, youth in the area staged a protest, burnt tyres and blocked Oke-Onigbin/Ijara road junction.

Confirming the development in a statement, the Kwara State Police command said that it had also dispatched teams of policemen to the scene for possible arrest of the culprit/culprits for prosecution.

The statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that the “Command…