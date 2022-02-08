Harmonisation of standards will grow organic agriculture in West Africa —ECOWAS

The Head of Agriculture Division, ECOWAS Commission Abuja, Mr Ernest Aubee says harmonisation of Organic Agriculture standards in West Africa will help grow trade in the region.

Aubee made the assertion during an online presentation on the `Benefits and Opportunities of Organic Agriculture’ organised by Journalists Go Organic Initiative.

He said that there is a need for harmonised Organic Standards for Participatory Guaranteed System (PGS) activities in West Africa to encourage quality regional trade.

“The standards will enhance the visibility of organic agriculture and market driven development of the sector in the whole region.

“Key in this regard are diversity of produce, simplicity…