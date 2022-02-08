Hotelier appeals to Delta govt to prevail on BEDC over electricity supply

The Managing Director, Lascurt Hotel, Warri, Mr Austin Wareyai, has appealed to the Delta State government to prevail on the management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to install power in his facility.

Wareyai made the appeal at a press conference held at Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The hotelier lamented the unwholesome attitude of the electricity company toward installing national electricity in his hotel.

Wareyai said that the development was suffocating his business because he had to constantly rely on generating plants with extra cost on fueling.

The entrepreneur noted that electricity was crucial to the optimal successes of hotel investment and…