Kidnapped chief found dead as two others regain freedom

Chief Francis Aziude, one of the three men that were abducted by gunmen last Sunday at Isingwu area of Enugu State has been found dead.

This is just as two other persons kidnapped alongside him regained their freedom.

The kidnap victims are of the families of Aziude and Onyia families of Isingwu Imeama and Amaeta villages respectively.

The remains of Aziude, an estate mogul in Enugu State was later discovered in his abandoned SUV at Ogbaku, along the Enugu Portharcourt expressway on Tuesday.

His body has since been deposited in a local mortuary.

The deceased is the father of the bride who was having problems with her spouse from the Onyia family.

The abductors had stormed the family meeting…