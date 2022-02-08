NSCDC wants NICO language programme extended to barracks

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has called on the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) to extend the Nigerian Indigenous Language Programme (NILP) in the Barracks and the nook and crannies of the federation.

Audi who made this known at the opening ceremony of the 3rd edition of the language in the barracks programme, held at the NSCDC Headquarters, Abuja, said the programme will help Nigerians and officers in appreciating the necessity of knowing other languages apart from their own primary language.

Represented by the Acting Deputy Commandant General, Dr Nnamdi Nwinyi, Audi who said the programme is apt and quite…