NUC approves take-off of two new Lagos universities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has issued letters of recognition to the Lagos State Government for the establishment of two new specialised universities as approved by the Lagos State Assembly.

The universities are Lagos State University of Science and Technology and the University of Education, Lagos. They were established through the upgrade of two existing institutions, Lagos State Polytechnic and Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Lagos respectively.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed presented the approval letters to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was accompanied by some top functionaries in the State to the Commission…