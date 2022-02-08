Oluwo dismisses impeachment talks, says ‘I will reign for 66 years’

Oluwo Of Iwoland, Ọba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, on Monday affirmed that anyone conspiring to impeach him is on a futile journey, saying he will reign for 66 years on the throne of his forefathers.

The traditional ruler who made the remark while receiving Governor Gboyega Oyetola who paid him a visit to seek his support for a second term in office in his palace.

He assured the governor of his support and that of his subjects in the next election.

According to him, “We (the Iwo community) want to use this occasion to pray to God to be with Oyetola throughout his political ambition for the second term in office.

“Any Iwo Indigene that wants his or her prayer to be answered should stay where…