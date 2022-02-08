Oyo NSCDC inaugurates 74 female armed officers as special squad, tasks them on ensuring peace

Seventy-four female officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been tasked to ensure peace even while armed, rather than creating trouble within the nation.

The NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, gave the charge, on Tuesday, at the passing out parade of female armed squad in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The Commandant General, represented by the Assistant Commandant General of the Corps, Shem Obafaiye, spoke on the nation’s need to raise Amazons that would be a replica of the female soldiers who fought the Dahomey war in history.

He noted that the civil defence officers had the responsibility of handling their weapons with civility and follow…