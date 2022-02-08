Stop selling empowerment items —Ngige tells beneficiaries

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has advised beneficiaries of the skills training and empowerment programmes of the Federal Government to desist from selling machines and other tools given them to practice skills and create employment.

The Minister, who stated this during the second phase of the Ministry’s empowerment scheme in Awka, Anambra State, said the programme would train and empower 3,000 youths from each of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

He urged the beneficiaries to put the items to good use and justify the efforts of the Ministry which has spent over N50 million on them.

Ngige said, “The era when beneficiaries leave the venue only to…