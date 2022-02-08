Who will save Kwara? – Tribune Online

The news headlines are as confusing as the policy itself: “Use of Hijab/Beret in Schools: Kwara Govt Insists its Optional”; “We Will Not Allow Hijab in Mission Schools, Kwara CAN Insists”; “Kwara Re-affirms Use of Hijab in Public Schools”; “Kwara Govt Shuts Baptist School Over Hijab Crisis”; “We Never Agreed on Usage of Hijab in Our Schools, says Kwara CAN”; etc. Thus, Kwara State got back in the news again, this time for the wrong reason. The State has recently been embroiled in needless controversies arising largely from the internal wrangling between various factions of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, one led by the Governor of the State and the other…