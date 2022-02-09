An elixir for tackling insecurity 

The hues and cries generated over the recent upsurge in the rate of kidnapping, cultism, armed banditry and other violent crimes in the country has called for serious concerns, a development which ultimately, has kept many a Nigerian on his or her toes to remain security conscious in the protection of his or her lives and property.

The rising crime spate is not far-fetched, given the sophistry in the vices, owing to new discoveries in modern technologies whereby criminals, in their nefarious acts, deploy new techniques to perpetrate crimes.

In the last couple of weeks ago, motorists, commuters and other road users plying along Lagos/Ibadan, Ijebu-Ode/Ibadan, and Lagos/Sango-Ota/Abeokuta…