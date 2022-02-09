Customs seize N3.1bn pangolin scales, elephant tusks in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday, said its men seized N3.1bn worth of Pangolin scales and Elephant tusks from a Siena bus with registration number KRD 541 HH in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, who was represented by the outgoing National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Joseph Attah, stated that the seizure was carried out on the 2nd of February, 2022 in the Lekki area by men of the CGC Strike Force.

According to the Customs CG, “On the 2nd of February, 2022, upon credible intelligence, the CGC’s Strike Force stormed Lekki area of Lagos and intercepted one Toyota Sienna bus with registration…