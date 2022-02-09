Delta set to recruit 1,500 teachers

Delta Government has announced its readiness to recruit 1,500 teachers to shore up the academic staff strength of over 600 public secondary schools of the state.

According to the state commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who stated that this was necessitated by vacancies created as a result of retirement, death and establishment of new schools across the state.

Briefing journalists in Asaba on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, Aniagwu said the council approved the recruitment which he explained, would not be politically influenced but strictly based on candidates passing the Computer Based Test (CBT) in relevant subject areas.

It would be recalled that the…