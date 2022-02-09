Edo IPMAN condemns abduction of chairman, calls for unconditional release

The Edo chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has condemned the abduction of its Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Hammid Egele, by gunmen.

Egele was on Monday evening abducted by gunmen at his residence in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, while his driver was killed in the process.

The association, in a statement signed by the Assistant Secretary, Mrs Angelina Aigbokhai, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, expressed worries over the manner its chairman was abducted.

It, therefore, called for the unconditional release of the chairman, saying that the abduction was orchestrated by enemies of the state.

“The abduction which is seen…