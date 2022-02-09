Ibadan elevated Baales: Court gives judgment tomorrow

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola will tomorrow morning give judgment in the case filed by 34 coronet-wearing Baales and Mogajis, who were elevated alongside some High Chiefs by the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi in 2017 to contest the validity of the consent judgment entered by parties

The claimants in the suit filed against the state governor and four others had argued that the consent judgment which nullified the review that elevated them was not valid as they were not part of those who made the agreements that formed the consent judgment.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, counsels to all parties had adopted their final written addresses before the court.

Counsel to…