Kidnappers kill two in Ondo

Two people have been killed in separate attacks in Molege in Ose Local Government Area and Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State by some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.

Some armed men suspected to be kidnappers were said to have attacked a couple while going to farm in Molege and abducted the husband, leaving the wife behind.

The victim, Zacheus Olotu who hails from Oka-Akoko, in Akoko South West local government area of Ondo State, was kidnapped but was later found dead.

According to a source, Zacheus and his wife were said to be on their way to their farm in Ose local government when they were abducted between Ifon and Molege.

He said the wife was…