Multiplicity of taxation crippling MSMEs in states ― Oduwole

The Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole on Wednesday, disclosed that Multiplicity of taxations was crippling the survival of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across state levels.

This was even as she called on State governments to amend legislation that will enhance ease of doing business in their various states.

She stated this at a Subnational Technical workshop held in Abuja to discuss the ease of doing the business intervention.

While fielding questions from journalists on the sidelines of the event, Oduwole explained that businesses are taxed for singular purposes both at the Federal, State and Local levels which at the end of the…