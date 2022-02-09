NNPC earns N203bn from white products sale in August 2021

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) earned N203billion from the sale of white products in August 2021.

This is the value of a total of 1.532billion litres of white products sold and distributed by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a downstream subsidiary of the NNPC, in the month under review.

This is contained in the NNPC’s 73rd monthly financial and operations report.

According to the report, Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) accounted for 99 per cent of the total sales, while Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel, accounted for the rest.

Between August 2020 to August 2021 the total revenue generated from the sales of white products is put at…