Population commission inaugurates 2022 census technical working group

Ahead of the conduct of the 2022 Population and Housing Census, the National Population Commission (NPC), on Tuesday, inaugurated the Census Technical Working Group (CTWG).

The Working Group is expected to supervise the entire census project, providing guidance on all technical issues and serve as a clearing house for all census matters subject to the approval of the Commission.

While addressing the group at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, NPC Chairman, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, said membership of the CTWG was carefully constituted, taking into account the professional competence and commitment of selected individuals.

In view of this, he said it was imperative for members to bring to…