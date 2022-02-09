Sokoto govt calls for more support from NPHCDA, others in tackling health issues

Sokoto State government has appealed for more support from NPHCDA and the development partners, to address challenges like low immunization rates, low COVID-19 vaccination, maternal mortality and other health associated challenges.

The state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, stated this while playing host to Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), will help to reverse the state low rating on health issues.

The governor lamented that, despite his administration’s allocating more than fifteen per cent of the state budget to the health sector, the state is currently among the low performing states in comparison with other states,…