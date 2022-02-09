There is a Place Called Hell: A Review of Cowries of Blood: Essays on Herdsmen, Banditry and Nigeria’s Endgame (Part 2)

The first time I read Dr. Olagunju’s “Monday Lines” column, I was immediately conscious of the captivating nature of his writing — how he draws readers in from the first sentence till the last word, barely pausing to take a breath. One would want to soak in every sentence and view the contemporary and already familiar issues from Dr. Olagunju’s fresh perspective. Thus, one can begin to conjure the deep-seated happiness felt at the thoughts of gaining access to not one but fifty-three carefully handpicked “Monday Lines” columns. This is one of the many beautiful aspects of Cowries of Blood.

In the book, some intriguing questions are raised about the effectiveness of…