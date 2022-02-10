9th Assembly cannot make any changes ― Bayelsa Gov

Governor of Bayelsa State, Sen Diri Duoye has said the 9th National Assembly would not be able to carry out any constitutional review that would demand restructuring the economy, in spite of the Huge resource, allocated to the National Assembly Constitution review committee.

He said ethnic and religious consideration would bury the issues and not allow for the salient matters to pass through.

The Bayelsa state governor who was a member of the 9th assembly and represented Bayelsa Central Senatorial District said this on Channels TV, Thursday morning.

The national assembly had budgeted N1bn for the constitution review committee which was inaugurated in 2020.

He argued that there are so many…