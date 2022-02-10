About 130,000 electric cars now sold each week — IEA

About 130 000 electric cars are being sold each week across the world, about the same number as were sold in all of 2012.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA) in its latest commentary written by Clean Energy Technologies Analyst, Leonardo Paoli, and the Head of IEA Energy Technology Policy Division, Timur Gül, “Growth has been particularly impressive over the last three years, even as the pandemic shrank the global market for conventional cars and as manufacturers started grappling with supply chain bottlenecks.”

The commentary noted that “In 2019, 2.2 million electric cars were sold, representing just 2.5 per cent of global car sales.

“In 2021, electric car sales more…