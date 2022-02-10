Another 965 terrorists surrendered to troops ― DHQ

Military High Command on Thursday said another batch of 965 terrorists and their families and 550 children have surrendered to Nigerian troops between January 20 and February 10, 2022.

Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major-General Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in Abuja while updating defence correspondents on the signs of progress being made by the troops and other security agencies at the various theatre of operations across the country towards ending insecurity said that 145 terrorists belonging to dreaded Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) groups were eliminated sat different locations within the period under review.

Gen Onyeuko added that the…