Anxiety, depression more prevalent among UI medical students than their counterparts — Study

Experts say that the burden of mental health problems among medical students at the University of Ibadan is on the increase, especially when compared with their counterparts in other disciplines, with at least one in four experiencing anxiety and another 10.1 per cent depressed.

In a new study, researchers said an overwhelming academic workload (65.2%) and failure to meet up with academic expectations had predisposed them to these mental health problems which are more common in those from polygamous family settings and in the early years of medical school (200 and 300 levels).

This study, which was conducted to determine the prevalence, pattern and correlates of common mental health…