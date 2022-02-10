DPO, soldier killed as gunmen attack Katsina community

GUNMEN suspected to be bandits have killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) during an attack on Jibia town in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The slain security operative, Abdulkarim Rano, was until his death the officer in charge of the Divisional Police Headquarters in Jibia, eyewitnesses told Channels Television on Wednesday. Although the casualty on the part of the gunmen could not be ascertained, residents said a soldier was also killed and another injured.

Police and military authorities in the state have yet to confirm the incident. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Katsina, Gambo Isah, could not be immediately reached.

The injured military operative,…