Experts call for improved educational budgeting, ask students to be problem solvers

GOVERNMENTS at all levels in the country have been urged to increase budgetary allocation for the educational sector to improve the state of education in the country.

This advice was given last Thursday, when experts from the education sector and others converged in Ibadan for the ‘WhatNext Summit 2021/2022: Unlocking Post-Secondary Opportunities’ organised by What’s Next Africa, to empower secondary school students with career pathways and options.

One of the speakers, who is a business and personal development coach, David Olayiwola, noted that every activity meant to improve the capacity development of students is predicated on funding.

“The level of education in Nigeria is what…