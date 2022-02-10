Hamzat donates ICT centre to alma-mater

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has promised to donate an Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre to his Alma-Mater, Odu Abore Memorial Primary School, Mushin as the school celebrates its 80th Anniversary.

The deputy governor made the disclosure on Thursday in the spirit of giving back, during the celebration that took place at the school premises, saying that the construction of the ICT Centre would commence immediately.

Hamzat said his decision to build the ICT Centre was informed by the fact that ICT made him what he had become in life today.

“I intend to build an ICT Centre in this school because that is what made me what I have become in life today….