International politics cost Nigeria IMO Council seat — Effedua

The Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Akwa Ibom State, Commodore Duja Effedua has explained how international politics contributed to Nigeria’s loss during the recently concluded elections of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) held in London, United Kingdom.

Addressing maritime journalists during a recent programme at the Academy, Effedua wondered why the United Kingdom, which is home to the headquarters of the IMO, had to place Nigeria among nations on its Red List of Covid-19 countries when the IMO elections was approaching.

According to the Maritime Academy Rector, “Why was it that in December of 2021, Nigeria was among a list of countries placed on…