Malami denies blaming judiciary for delay in justice dispensation

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Wednesday, said, he did not blame the judiciary for the delay in the dispensation of justice in the country.

He said, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by his Media Aide, Dr Umar Gwandu, that the Federal Government accords respect to the democratic provisions of the doctrine of separation of powers among the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary arms of government.

Malami’s reaction followed a statement by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on Tuesday wherein, he held that the AGF’s position that the judiciary should be held responsible for…