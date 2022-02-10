Poor reading culture fueling high rate of examination malpractice in schools — National Librarian, Anunobi

National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria, Professor Chinwe Anunobi, has lamented that poor reading culture among Nigerians, especially the youths, is responsible for the high rate of examination malpractice perpetrated by students and candidates in schools and public examinations in the country.

Anunobi spoke in an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune, immediately after she handed over the project site for the construction of a multi-million naira state prototype library building in Ilorin, Kwara State, to the contractor, Cagewox.Net Limited at a brief ceremony in Ilorin.

She said the multi-million naira library building in Ilorin was…