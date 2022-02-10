Qatar Airways boss identifies reasons for high cost of aviation in Africa

The high cost of operations in many countries of Africa coupled with decrepit infrastructure has been attributed to the high cost of aviation on the continent.

Equally of great disservice is the imposition of unnecessary taxes which have imposed a lot of hardship on carriers.

Qatar Airways Vice President (Africa), Hendrik du Preez while making the disclosure, explained that there was a need for close cooperation between governments and airlines which he described as critical to operating in the continent.

His words:“t is true that there is an infrastructure challenge in Africa. You have seen many countries that have built new airports, renovated new terminals to enable more airlines to…