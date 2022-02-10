Robbers attack bullion van, kill two policemen, two civilians in Ibadan

Armed robbers numbering about seven on Thursday at about 1.00 p.m. attacked a bullion van around the Idi Ape area of Ibadan, Oyo State, killed two policemen, two civilians and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the bullion van was coming from the Iwo Road area when it was attacked by the robbers who shot sporadically into the air to scare the passers-by.

An eyewitness who preferred anonymity told a correspondent of NAN who visited the scene that the robbers drove in a white Sienna space bus from where they engaged the policemen escorting the van in a gun duel.

The witness said that two policemen lost their lives while others got…