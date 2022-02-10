YouTube floats ideas of verifying NFTs, watching games in metaverse

YouTube on Thursday elaborated on its blockchain and metaverse plans for 2022, saying it could harness the emerging technologies to cut fraud in the fast-growing digital art market and offer a more social viewing experience for gaming content, Reuters has reported.

The world’s largest streaming service, which is owned by Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google, over the past year has sought to hang onto users with better guidance about upcoming features amid increasing competition with ByteDance Inc’s TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc’s (FB.O) Instagram.

Last month, YouTube said it was exploring what proponents call Web3 technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are video clips,…