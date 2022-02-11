Court removes crowns from elevated Baales in Ibadan

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, on Thursday, put to rest the final case of the five years long litigation journey that trailed the elevation of some High Chiefs and 34 Baales who were elevated by the late governor Abiola Ajimobi in 2017 to crown and coronet wearing kings by .ordering them to return to their original positions before the setting up of the Justice Akintunde Boade (retd) Commission of inquiry.

Justice Abimbola further issued an order of Perpetual Injunction, restraining them from the status of elevation or wearing crowns or coronets, answering all the questions they asked the court to answer in the negative

The Chief Judge in his over an hour…