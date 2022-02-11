NAFEST emerges ‘Travellers Awards 2021 Best Tourism event

In it renewed bid to give Nigeria a boost in cultural narrative and people inclusive engagement in home grown skill acquisition, the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), organised by the Nigerian Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), has been unanimously selected by tourism stakeholders across board as the Best Tourism event in Nigeria.

In a release made available to Travelpulse and MICE, Ikechi Uko, the organiser of Travellers Award and Abuja Bamtaba said Nigeria domestic tourism space is getting more interesting and there is need to recognise events and people making it to happen.

According to Uko, “NAFEST, a cultural brand product for Nigeria was selected by professionals for…