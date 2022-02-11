Peruzzi to headline Carica pre-launch on February 11

Nigerian Afro Pop star, Peruzzi is set to dazzle fun lovers to an unforgettable night of dancing and celebration as one of the leading hospitality venues in Ikeja, Lagos, popularly known as Sinatra’s place, will open its club arm, Carica, on February 11.

This news was made public at a recent briefing where the owner and Chief Executive Officer of Sinatra’s place, Mr Segun Amosu, revealed that plans were in top gear to usher the Valentine season properly by hosting a soft launch of its club, Carica to patrons on the 11th.

“I am delighted to announce that the club Carica, of our hospitality centre, is ready and will be open to the public from February 11. We, in just over a year of…