Rivers and police trust fund deductions

RECENTLY, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja declared as unconstitutional, the direct deduction of funds by the Federal Government from the Federation Account to fund the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). While delivering judgment in suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/511/2020 instituted by the Rivers State government against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Accountant General of the Federation, the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the Minister of Finance, the presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, gave the court’s interpretation of sections 4(1)(a) and (b) of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act 2019. Justice Mohammed said that the…