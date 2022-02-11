Why I am passionate about entrepreneurship, reducing ‘energy poverty’

‘Debisi Alokolaro is a corporate woman in the renewable energy industry, making efforts to ensure reduction in ‘energy poverty’. On weekends, dons her apron as a cocktail specialist and mixologist. In a recent chat with ROTIMI IGE, she spoke about her passion in both worlds, revealing how she balances her day job and enterprise.

Background

I come from a small family of two girls – my sister and me. I have spent practically all my years in the southwestern part of Nigeria – mostly Lagos.

Early memories of family life

Albeit from a small family, I was pampered silly by my older cousins, aunties, uncles, family friends alongside my parents. I have fond memories of family outings at…