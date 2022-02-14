Netflix’s first African reality show, Young, Famous & African, comes alive March

Online streaming platform, Netflix, is set to excite its subscribers once again with the launch of its first African reality show titled Young, Famous & African.

The show, according to a statement obtained by Tribune Online will be premiered March 18 2022 as Netflix also revealed that the glitzy reality series also known as real-life soap opera follows a group of young, affluent, and famous A-list media personalities.

Unscripted and unapologetically African, the series promises to bring viewers top-tier, best-in-class variety entertainment through the lens of some of their favourite A-list personalities from all over the African continent.

From rivalries, new friendships and…