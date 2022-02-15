Avoid fresh strike in colleges of education, act on agreements, COEASU tells FG

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), on Tuesday, warned the Federal Government to avoid a looming industrial action in the nation’s colleges by addressing the pending agreements it entered with the union urgently.

COEASU in a statement signed by its National President, Dr Smart Olugbeko, said: “The union in its characteristic disposition to peaceful resolution of issues has between August and December 2021 met with the Minister, the Permanent Secretary, Directors, and other officials of the government that have roles in addressing the lingering issues between the Union and the government several times.

“Government has demonstrated total disrespect for our…