Customs to intensify patrol in Kogi/Niger Area Command

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said it will intensify patrol in Kogi and Niger States routes with the view to curb smuggling activities in the country.

The new Comptroller of Kogi and Niger Area command, Abubakar Adamu, in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSC NE Tagwan, stated this during the handing over of the leadership of the command.

Comptroller Adamu vowed to decisively deal with the criminal activities of smugglers within the axis of his command promised to consolidate the achievements of the outgoing comptroller, William Dappa.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He however urged officers and men of the command on the need to…