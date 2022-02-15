NANS threatens nationwide protest, blocks Federal Secretariat gate 

FOLLOWING the declaration of four-week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday, leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened nationwide protests.

Immediately after the strike announcement by ASUU, national president of NANS, Sunday Asefon, led scores of students to protest against the strike and blocked the entrance gate to Phase I, Federal Secretariat Complex, housing the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, among others.

It took the intervention of a police officer, A. H. Abdullahi, to pacify the students with the promise to arrange a meeting for them with the minister. A statement signed by the…