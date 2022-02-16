Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities ― Reps tell Buhari

Members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday urged Federal Government to declare a State of Emergency on the poor state of infrastructure in all the coastal communities in Nigeria.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Kolade Victor Akinjo, who underscored the urgent need for the Federal Government’s deliberate and direct intervention in improving the standard of living and provision of the basic infrastructure of the Coastal Communities in Nigeria in a bid to restore the sense of

belonging of the Coastal Communities

In his lead debate, Hon. Akinjo noted that by the provisions of Section 14(2b) of the 1999 Constitution (as…